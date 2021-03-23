Earnings results for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Paychex last posted its earnings data on December 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Its revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Paychex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paychex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.23%. The high price target for PAYX is $105.00 and the low price target for PAYX is $55.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Paychex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.07, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.67, Paychex has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $96.58. Paychex has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex pays a meaningful dividend of 2.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Paychex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Paychex is 82.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Paychex will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.98% in the coming year. This indicates that Paychex may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

In the past three months, Paychex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,298,953.00 in company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Paychex is held by insiders. 70.00% of the stock of Paychex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX



Earnings for Paychex are expected to grow by 6.80% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Paychex is 32.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.66. The P/E ratio of Paychex is 32.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.63. Paychex has a PEG Ratio of 3.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Paychex has a P/B Ratio of 12.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

