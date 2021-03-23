Earnings results for Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK)

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Phoenix Tree.

Dividend Strength: Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK)

Phoenix Tree does not currently pay a dividend. Phoenix Tree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK)

In the past three months, Phoenix Tree insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.95% of the stock of Phoenix Tree is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK



