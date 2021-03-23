Earnings results for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PLBY Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.49%. The high price target for PLBY is $25.00 and the low price target for PLBY is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PLBY Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, PLBY Group has a forecasted upside of 17.5% from its current price of $18.30. PLBY Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group does not currently pay a dividend. PLBY Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

In the past three months, PLBY Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

