Earnings results for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Postal Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.18%. The high price target for PSTL is $20.00 and the low price target for PSTL is $11.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Postal Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Postal Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Postal Realty Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

In the past three months, Postal Realty Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $43,394.00 in company stock. Only 28.90% of the stock of Postal Realty Trust is held by insiders. 67.22% of the stock of Postal Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Postal Realty Trust are expected to grow by 35.14% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Postal Realty Trust is -44.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Postal Realty Trust is -44.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Postal Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

