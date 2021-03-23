Earnings results for QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QAD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.51%. The high price target for QADA is $55.00 and the low price target for QADA is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QAD has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.50, QAD has a forecasted downside of 19.5% from its current price of $63.98. QAD has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

QAD has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QAD has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, QAD will have a dividend payout ratio of 126.09% in the coming year. This indicates that QAD may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, QAD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.14% of the stock of QAD is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.03% of the stock of QAD is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for QAD are expected to grow by 155.56% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of QAD is 399.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.65. The P/E ratio of QAD is 399.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.29. QAD has a P/B Ratio of 11.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

