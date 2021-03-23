Earnings results for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.11.

Analyst Opinion on Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Relmada Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.18%. The high price target for RLMD is $75.00 and the low price target for RLMD is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Relmada Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.33, Relmada Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 73.2% from its current price of $36.57. Relmada Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Relmada Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

In the past three months, Relmada Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,202,051.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Relmada Therapeutics is held by insiders. 64.31% of the stock of Relmada Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD



Earnings for Relmada Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.63) to ($4.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Relmada Therapeutics is -16.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Relmada Therapeutics is -16.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Relmada Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

