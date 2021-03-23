Earnings results for Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repro Med Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 111.97%. The high price target for KRMD is $16.00 and the low price target for KRMD is $4.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Repro Med Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Repro Med Systems has a forecasted upside of 112.0% from its current price of $4.01. Repro Med Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Repro Med Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

In the past three months, Repro Med Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.00% of the stock of Repro Med Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.37% of the stock of Repro Med Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD



Earnings for Repro Med Systems are expected to grow by 83.33% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Repro Med Systems is -401.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Repro Med Systems is -401.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Repro Med Systems has a P/B Ratio of 14.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

