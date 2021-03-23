Earnings results for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.7199999999999998.

Analyst Opinion on RH (NYSE:RH)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $469.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.11%. The high price target for RH is $650.00 and the low price target for RH is $220.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RH has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $469.94, RH has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $528.66. RH has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: RH (NYSE:RH)

RH does not currently pay a dividend. RH does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RH (NYSE:RH)

In the past three months, RH insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.00% of the stock of RH is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of RH (NYSE:RH



Earnings for RH are expected to grow by 9.45% in the coming year, from $17.57 to $19.23 per share. The P/E ratio of RH is 67.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.66. The P/E ratio of RH is 67.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.33. RH has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. RH has a P/B Ratio of 539.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

