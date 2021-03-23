Earnings results for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Riot Blockchain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 50.01%. The high price target for RIOT is $28.00 and the low price target for RIOT is $28.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Riot Blockchain has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Riot Blockchain has a forecasted downside of 50.0% from its current price of $56.01. Riot Blockchain has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain does not currently pay a dividend. Riot Blockchain does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

In the past three months, Riot Blockchain insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Riot Blockchain is held by insiders. Only 9.01% of the stock of Riot Blockchain is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT



Earnings for Riot Blockchain are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Riot Blockchain is -93.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Riot Blockchain has a P/B Ratio of 52.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

