Earnings results for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Analyst Opinion on scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for scPharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.46%. The high price target for SCPH is $15.00 and the low price target for SCPH is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. scPharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

In the past three months, scPharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.08% of the stock of scPharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 62.53% of the stock of scPharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH



Earnings for scPharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.40) to ($1.51) per share. The P/E ratio of scPharmaceuticals is -4.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of scPharmaceuticals is -4.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. scPharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

