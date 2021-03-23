Earnings results for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8.

Analyst Opinion on SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SCYNEXIS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 255.50%. The high price target for SCYX is $50.00 and the low price target for SCYX is $20.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SCYNEXIS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, SCYNEXIS has a forecasted upside of 255.5% from its current price of $8.72. SCYNEXIS has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS does not currently pay a dividend. SCYNEXIS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

In the past three months, SCYNEXIS insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,003,110.00 in company stock. Only 4.06% of the stock of SCYNEXIS is held by insiders. 36.92% of the stock of SCYNEXIS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX



Earnings for SCYNEXIS are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.77) to ($2.81) per share. The P/E ratio of SCYNEXIS is -2.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SCYNEXIS is -2.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SCYNEXIS has a P/B Ratio of 6.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here