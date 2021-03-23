Earnings results for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shoe Carnival in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.95%. The high price target for SCVL is $48.00 and the low price target for SCVL is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shoe Carnival has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shoe Carnival is 12.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

In the past three months, Shoe Carnival insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,560,840.00 in company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Shoe Carnival is held by insiders. 76.79% of the stock of Shoe Carnival is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL



The P/E ratio of Shoe Carnival is 68.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.66. The P/E ratio of Shoe Carnival is 68.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.33. Shoe Carnival has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

