Earnings results for Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sigma Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.20%. The high price target for SGLB is $5.00 and the low price target for SGLB is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Sigma Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

In the past three months, Sigma Labs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Sigma Labs is held by insiders. Only 0.90% of the stock of Sigma Labs is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB



Sigma Labs has a P/B Ratio of 10.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

