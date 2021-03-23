Earnings results for Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Signify Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.97%. The high price target for SGFY is $42.00 and the low price target for SGFY is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Signify Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.33, Signify Health has a forecasted upside of 36.0% from its current price of $25.25. Signify Health has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health does not currently pay a dividend. Signify Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

In the past three months, Signify Health insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $799,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY



