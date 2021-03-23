Earnings results for SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SilverCrest Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50 The high price target for SILV is $16.00 and the low price target for SILV is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals does not currently pay a dividend. SilverCrest Metals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

In the past three months, SilverCrest Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.07% of the stock of SilverCrest Metals is held by insiders. 39.68% of the stock of SilverCrest Metals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV



Earnings for SilverCrest Metals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.22) per share.

