Earnings results for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spruce Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 87.81%. The high price target for SPRB is $44.00 and the low price target for SPRB is $28.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Spruce Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

In the past three months, Spruce Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB



Earnings for Spruce Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.53) to ($2.55) per share.

