Earnings results for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.22.

Analyst Opinion on TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TELA Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.37%. The high price target for TELA is $24.00 and the low price target for TELA is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TELA Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, TELA Bio has a forecasted upside of 47.4% from its current price of $14.25. TELA Bio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio does not currently pay a dividend. TELA Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

In the past three months, TELA Bio insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $376,912.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 19.70% of the stock of TELA Bio is held by insiders. 67.59% of the stock of TELA Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA



Earnings for TELA Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.00) per share. The P/E ratio of TELA Bio is -4.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TELA Bio is -4.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TELA Bio has a P/B Ratio of 5.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here