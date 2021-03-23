Earnings results for Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.79%. The high price target for TIG is $21.00 and the low price target for TIG is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trean Insurance Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Trean Insurance Group has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $17.45. Trean Insurance Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trean Insurance Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

In the past three months, Trean Insurance Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.26% of the stock of Trean Insurance Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG



Earnings for Trean Insurance Group are expected to grow by 46.03% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.92 per share.

More latest stories: here