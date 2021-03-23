Earnings results for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.75.

Analyst Opinion on Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tsakos Energy Navigation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.74%. The high price target for TNP is $11.00 and the low price target for TNP is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Tsakos Energy Navigation does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Tsakos Energy Navigation will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.58% next year. This indicates that Tsakos Energy Navigation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

In the past three months, Tsakos Energy Navigation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Tsakos Energy Navigation is held by insiders. Only 22.70% of the stock of Tsakos Energy Navigation is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP



Earnings for Tsakos Energy Navigation are expected to grow by 13.37% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation is 7.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.66. The P/E ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation is 7.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a P/B Ratio of 0.13. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

