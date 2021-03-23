Earnings results for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unity Biotechnology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.65%. The high price target for UBX is $6.00 and the low price target for UBX is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Unity Biotechnology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.60, Unity Biotechnology has a forecasted downside of 32.7% from its current price of $6.83. Unity Biotechnology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology does not currently pay a dividend. Unity Biotechnology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

In the past three months, Unity Biotechnology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.30% of the stock of Unity Biotechnology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 37.21% of the stock of Unity Biotechnology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX



Earnings for Unity Biotechnology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.66) to ($1.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Unity Biotechnology is -3.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Unity Biotechnology is -3.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here