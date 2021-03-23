Earnings results for WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WidePoint in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.36%. The high price target for WYY is $13.00 and the low price target for WYY is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WidePoint has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, WidePoint has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $11.57. WidePoint has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint does not currently pay a dividend. WidePoint does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

In the past three months, WidePoint insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY



More latest stories: here