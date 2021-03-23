Earnings results for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Winnebago Industries last released its earnings results on December 17th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm earned $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.9. Winnebago Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021. Winnebago Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Winnebago Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.35%. The high price target for WGO is $81.00 and the low price target for WGO is $59.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Winnebago Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Winnebago Industries is 13.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Winnebago Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.29% next year. This indicates that Winnebago Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

In the past three months, Winnebago Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,516,109.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Winnebago Industries is held by insiders. 87.83% of the stock of Winnebago Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO



Earnings for Winnebago Industries are expected to grow by 109.36% in the coming year, from $2.03 to $4.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Winnebago Industries is 50.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.67. The P/E ratio of Winnebago Industries is 50.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.20. Winnebago Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

