Earnings results for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 290.24%. The high price target for ADMA is $11.00 and the low price target for ADMA is $6.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ADMA Biologics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, ADMA Biologics has a forecasted upside of 290.2% from its current price of $2.05. ADMA Biologics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. ADMA Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

In the past three months, ADMA Biologics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of ADMA Biologics is held by insiders. 48.90% of the stock of ADMA Biologics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA



Earnings for ADMA Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of ADMA Biologics is -2.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADMA Biologics is -2.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADMA Biologics has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here