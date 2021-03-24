Earnings results for Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49.

Analyst Opinion on Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akouos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.42%. The high price target for AKUS is $40.00 and the low price target for AKUS is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos does not currently pay a dividend. Akouos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

In the past three months, Akouos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 88.70% of the stock of Akouos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS



Earnings for Akouos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.96) to ($1.89) per share.

