Earnings results for Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aluminum Co. of China in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 68.98%. The high price target for ACH is $3.30 and the low price target for ACH is $3.30. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aluminum Co. of China has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.30, Aluminum Co. of China has a forecasted downside of 69.0% from its current price of $10.64. Aluminum Co. of China has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Co. of China does not currently pay a dividend. Aluminum Co. of China does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

In the past three months, Aluminum Co. of China insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Aluminum Co. of China is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH



Earnings for Aluminum Co. of China are expected to grow by 85.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Aluminum Co. of China is 81.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.43. The P/E ratio of Aluminum Co. of China is 81.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.01. Aluminum Co. of China has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here