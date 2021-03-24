Earnings results for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Analyst Opinion on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 291.46%. The high price target for RKDA is $16.00 and the low price target for RKDA is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arcadia Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Arcadia Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 291.5% from its current price of $2.81. Arcadia Biosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Arcadia Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

In the past three months, Arcadia Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Arcadia Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 8.03% of the stock of Arcadia Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA



Earnings for Arcadia Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($1.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Arcadia Biosciences is -1.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcadia Biosciences is -1.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcadia Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 2.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

