1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ariana Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is GBX 4.37 The high price target for AAU is GBX 4.37 and the low price target for AAU is GBX 4.37. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ariana Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of GBX 4.37, Ariana Resources has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of GBX 4.75. Ariana Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Ariana Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Ariana Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ariana Resources insiders have sold just slightly more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought £45,003.75 in company stock and sold £50,000 in company stock. It is common for insiders to sell company stock at intervals simply to diversify their holdings.

The P/E ratio of Ariana Resources is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.42. The P/E ratio of Ariana Resources is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.03. Ariana Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

