Earnings results for Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

ARKO Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.

Analyst Opinion on Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arko in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.78%. The high price target for ARKO is $13.00 and the low price target for ARKO is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arko has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, Arko has a forecasted upside of 29.8% from its current price of $9.76. Arko has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko does not currently pay a dividend. Arko does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

In the past three months, Arko insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.09% of the stock of Arko is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO



