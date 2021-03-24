Earnings results for Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Athersys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 414.29%. The high price target for ATHX is $14.00 and the low price target for ATHX is $5.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys does not currently pay a dividend. Athersys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

In the past three months, Athersys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $77,300.00 in company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Athersys is held by insiders. Only 27.87% of the stock of Athersys is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX



Earnings for Athersys are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Athersys is -4.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Athersys is -4.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Athersys has a P/B Ratio of 11.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

