Earnings results for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.94.

Analyst Opinion on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.22%. The high price target for BLCM is $4.50 and the low price target for BLCM is $4.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

In the past three months, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 20.19% of the stock of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM



Earnings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.70) to ($3.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

