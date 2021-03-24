Earnings results for BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-5.36.

Analyst Opinion on BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BIO-key International in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International does not currently pay a dividend. BIO-key International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

In the past three months, BIO-key International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.77% of the stock of BIO-key International is held by insiders. Only 29.23% of the stock of BIO-key International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI



The P/E ratio of BIO-key International is -0.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BIO-key International is -0.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

