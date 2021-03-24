Earnings results for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Biolase, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BIOLASE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.37%. The high price target for BIOL is $2.00 and the low price target for BIOL is $1.15. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE does not currently pay a dividend. BIOLASE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

In the past three months, BIOLASE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of BIOLASE is held by insiders. Only 5.52% of the stock of BIOLASE is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL



Earnings for BIOLASE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of BIOLASE is -1.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BIOLASE has a P/B Ratio of 97.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

