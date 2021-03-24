Earnings results for BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

BioSig Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. BioSig Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BioSig Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioSig Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 102.70%. The high price target for BSGM is $9.00 and the low price target for BSGM is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BioSig Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, BioSig Technologies has a forecasted upside of 102.7% from its current price of $4.44. BioSig Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. BioSig Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

In the past three months, BioSig Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $530,131.00 in company stock. Only 19.49% of the stock of BioSig Technologies is held by insiders. Only 18.33% of the stock of BioSig Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM



BioSig Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 8.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here