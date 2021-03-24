Earnings results for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blink Charging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 43.86%. The high price target for BLNK is $38.00 and the low price target for BLNK is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Blink Charging has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Blink Charging has a forecasted downside of 43.9% from its current price of $38.30. Blink Charging has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging does not currently pay a dividend. Blink Charging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

In the past three months, Blink Charging insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $33,661,019.00 in company stock. Only 24.30% of the stock of Blink Charging is held by insiders. Only 18.25% of the stock of Blink Charging is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK



The P/E ratio of Blink Charging is -85.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Blink Charging is -85.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Blink Charging has a P/B Ratio of 136.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

