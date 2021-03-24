Earnings results for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boxlight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.16%. The high price target for BOXL is $6.00 and the low price target for BOXL is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Boxlight has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Boxlight has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight does not currently pay a dividend. Boxlight does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

In the past three months, Boxlight insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.27% of the stock of Boxlight is held by insiders. Only 7.98% of the stock of Boxlight is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL



Earnings for Boxlight are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Boxlight is -4.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Boxlight is -4.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

