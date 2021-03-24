Earnings results for Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Brainsway Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brainsway in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.15%. The high price target for BWAY is $13.00 and the low price target for BWAY is $12.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brainsway has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, Brainsway has a forecasted upside of 48.1% from its current price of $8.55. Brainsway has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Brainsway does not currently pay a dividend. Brainsway does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

In the past three months, Brainsway insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.30% of the stock of Brainsway is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY



Earnings for Brainsway are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Brainsway is -26.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brainsway is -26.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brainsway has a P/B Ratio of 3.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

