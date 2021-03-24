Earnings results for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Analyst Opinion on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BRP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.93%. The high price target for DOOO is $110.00 and the low price target for DOOO is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BRP has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.44, BRP has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $80.20. BRP has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP has a dividend yield of 0.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BRP does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BRP is 12.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BRP will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.56% next year. This indicates that BRP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

In the past three months, BRP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.52% of the stock of BRP is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO



Earnings for BRP are expected to grow by 3.54% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $4.09 per share. The P/E ratio of BRP is 44.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.42. The P/E ratio of BRP is 44.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 71.28.

