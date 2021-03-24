Earnings results for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Cassava Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Cassava Sciences has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Cassava Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cassava Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.56%. The high price target for SAVA is $72.00 and the low price target for SAVA is $14.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cassava Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.33, Cassava Sciences has a forecasted downside of 32.6% from its current price of $52.39. Cassava Sciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Cassava Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

In the past three months, Cassava Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.70% of the stock of Cassava Sciences is held by insiders. Only 26.65% of the stock of Cassava Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA



Earnings for Cassava Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Cassava Sciences is -218.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cassava Sciences is -218.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cassava Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 51.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

