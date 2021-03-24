Earnings results for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

Analyst Opinion on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celldex Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.83%. The high price target for CLDX is $36.00 and the low price target for CLDX is $35.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Celldex Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.50, Celldex Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 41.8% from its current price of $25.03. Celldex Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Celldex Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

In the past three months, Celldex Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Celldex Therapeutics is held by insiders. 80.15% of the stock of Celldex Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX



Earnings for Celldex Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Celldex Therapeutics is -11.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Celldex Therapeutics is -11.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Celldex Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here