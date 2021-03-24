Earnings results for Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celyad Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 144.85%. The high price target for CYAD is $20.00 and the low price target for CYAD is $18.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Celyad Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

In the past three months, Celyad Oncology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.39% of the stock of Celyad Oncology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD



Earnings for Celyad Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.85) to ($2.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Celyad Oncology is -3.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Celyad Oncology is -3.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Celyad Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

