Earnings results for Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Analyst Opinion on Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Charah Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 68.19%. The high price target for CHRA is $1.25 and the low price target for CHRA is $1.25. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Charah Solutions has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.25, Charah Solutions has a forecasted downside of 68.2% from its current price of $3.93. Charah Solutions has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Charah Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

In the past three months, Charah Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Charah Solutions is held by insiders. Only 32.98% of the stock of Charah Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA



Earnings for Charah Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to $0.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Charah Solutions is -2.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Charah Solutions is -2.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Charah Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here