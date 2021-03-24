Earnings results for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.69%. The high price target for CODX is $30.00 and the low price target for CODX is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Co-Diagnostics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Co-Diagnostics has a forecasted upside of 83.7% from its current price of $13.61. Co-Diagnostics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics does not currently pay a dividend. Co-Diagnostics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

In the past three months, Co-Diagnostics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $524,451.00 in company stock. Only 2.32% of the stock of Co-Diagnostics is held by insiders. Only 27.10% of the stock of Co-Diagnostics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX



Earnings for Co-Diagnostics are expected to grow by 13.29% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Co-Diagnostics is 16.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.42. The P/E ratio of Co-Diagnostics is 16.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.44. Co-Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 136.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

