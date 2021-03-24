Earnings results for ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Analyst Opinion on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ContraFect in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 237.91%. The high price target for CFRX is $22.00 and the low price target for CFRX is $12.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ContraFect has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.63, ContraFect has a forecasted upside of 237.9% from its current price of $4.92. ContraFect has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect does not currently pay a dividend. ContraFect does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

In the past three months, ContraFect insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of ContraFect is held by insiders. 56.43% of the stock of ContraFect is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX



Earnings for ContraFect are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($1.66) per share. The P/E ratio of ContraFect is -1.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ContraFect is -1.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ContraFect has a P/B Ratio of 4.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

