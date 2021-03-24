Earnings results for CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

CooTek (Cayman) last posted its earnings data on December 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business earned $105.66 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year. CooTek (Cayman) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 25th, 2021. CooTek (Cayman) will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 269.42%. The high price target for CTK is $14.00 and the low price target for CTK is $7.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CooTek (Cayman) has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) does not currently pay a dividend. CooTek (Cayman) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

In the past three months, CooTek (Cayman) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK



The P/E ratio of CooTek (Cayman) is -5.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CooTek (Cayman) has a P/B Ratio of 4.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

