Earnings results for CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

CynergisTek, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CynergisTek in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.18%. The high price target for CTEK is $4.00 and the low price target for CTEK is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

CynergisTek does not currently pay a dividend. CynergisTek does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

In the past three months, CynergisTek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.00% of the stock of CynergisTek is held by insiders. Only 20.86% of the stock of CynergisTek is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK



CynergisTek has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

