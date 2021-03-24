Earnings results for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.82.

Analyst Opinion on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.42%. The high price target for DCTH is $24.00 and the low price target for DCTH is $19.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Delcath Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Delcath Systems has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $18.31. Delcath Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Delcath Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

In the past three months, Delcath Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.75% of the stock of Delcath Systems is held by insiders. Only 4.16% of the stock of Delcath Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH



Earnings for Delcath Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.80) to ($2.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Delcath Systems is -0.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

