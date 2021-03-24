Earnings results for Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Focus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 235.37%. The high price target for EFOI is $13.75 and the low price target for EFOI is $13.75. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Energy Focus has a forecasted upside of 235.4% from its current price of $4.10.

Dividend Strength: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus does not currently pay a dividend. Energy Focus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

In the past three months, Energy Focus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.50% of the stock of Energy Focus is held by insiders. Only 8.89% of the stock of Energy Focus is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI



The P/E ratio of Energy Focus is -1.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Energy Focus is -1.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energy Focus has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

