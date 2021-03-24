Earnings results for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equillium in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.67%. The high price target for EQ is $16.00 and the low price target for EQ is $12.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equillium has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Equillium has a forecasted upside of 86.7% from its current price of $7.50. Equillium has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium does not currently pay a dividend. Equillium does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

In the past three months, Equillium insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $150,920.00 in company stock. 52.30% of the stock of Equillium is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 31.14% of the stock of Equillium is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ



Earnings for Equillium are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.51) to ($1.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Equillium is -4.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Equillium is -4.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Equillium has a P/B Ratio of 3.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here