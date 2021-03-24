Earnings results for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.76.

Analyst Opinion on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 173.58%. The high price target for EYEG is $16.75 and the low price target for EYEG is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

In the past three months, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,007,658.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 57.00% of the stock of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.07% of the stock of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG



Earnings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.16) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is -2.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals is -2.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

