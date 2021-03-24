Earnings results for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eyenovia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 96.92%. The high price target for EYEN is $19.00 and the low price target for EYEN is $6.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia does not currently pay a dividend. Eyenovia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

In the past three months, Eyenovia insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $192,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 23.50% of the stock of Eyenovia is held by insiders. Only 7.22% of the stock of Eyenovia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN



Earnings for Eyenovia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.99) to ($0.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Eyenovia is -5.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eyenovia is -5.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eyenovia has a P/B Ratio of 8.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

